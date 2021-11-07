 Skip to main content
7 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $225,000

Beautiful historic home needs full rehab. Great opportunity to customize a home in the popular Shaw Neighborhood. Three floors of spacious living - fenced yard, private driveway and detached garage. Eligible for Historic Preservation Tax Credits! Don't miss this chance!

