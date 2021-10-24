7 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $245,000

Duplicate listing of 21068234 Mixed use investment property Located on South Grand with high visibility traffic. Building was once a medical office and art gallery. There are four levels including the basement. Each level has separate HVAC system. The first floor has two street front entrances, lobby, waiting area and three offices and a half bath. The second floor has a beautiful stained glass windows, a full bath with claw foot tub, and four additional rooms. On the third level is a small apartment with a full bath and kitchen. The basement has storage space, reception area, three offices, waiting room and two bathrooms. The beautiful slate roof is 10 years old! Lots of potential just minutes to highways, restaurants and downtown. Property to be sold as is, seller to do no inspections, repairs or warranties. Inspections for information purposes, please use Special Sale Contract. The transom, sidelights and Castro sign in the front of the building are not included in the sale.