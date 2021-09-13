7 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $320,000

Exceptionally renovated SEVEN bedroom/FIVE bath home! With over 4,000 recently updated finished living spaces, prepared to be WOWED. With so much living space, this wonderful home is still well laid out to feel warm and welcome. From the well landscaped oversized yard to the TONS of improvements you'll be in awe as you discover all this home has to offer. And so much NEW: Paint, carpet, kitchens, baths, light fixtures, and even more updates throughout. First-floor living includes living/dining/family/breakfast room/SUNROOM addition, large office ( or main floor master) hall, and FULL bath. Upstairs are 7 great-sized bedrooms and two full baths, and wait for it.- a huge recreation room, bonus room/office, and A SECOND kitchen, and one more FULL bath -- and still room for laundry and storage. One car garage, carport, and still more room for off-street parking. Your large backyard is framed by an oversized deck perfect for entertaining. Premium ACHOSHA home protection plan in place.