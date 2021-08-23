7 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $5,999,000

500 South Warson Road, an exceptional residence, designed and built in 1937 by Jamieson and Spearl on 8+ park-like acres, will offer privacy while providing gentle vistas from every window and veranda. The Main Residence is wonderfully appointed with over 10,000 square feet of living space that allows for entertaining on a large scale while still offering spaces that promote a connected family life. Beautifully proportioned rooms gracefully flow from one end of the house to the other. Warm paneling, extensive millwork, 6 fireplaces, formal living and dining rooms. The newer kitchen with custom cabinetry, top-of-the-line appliances, granite counters, and a cozy breakfast booth opens to the family room with views of the magnificent patio and pool. The surrounding property includes a cottage, equipment shed, spectacular pool, stone patios, outdoor fireplace, lush gardens, and old-growth trees. More than a beautiful and rare piece of property, 500 South Warson is a tranquil retreat.