500 South Warson Road, an exceptional residence, designed and built in 1937 by Jamieson and Spearl on 8+ park-like acres, will offer privacy while providing gentle vistas from every window and veranda. The Main Residence is wonderfully appointed with over 10,000 square feet of living space that allows for entertaining on a large scale while still offering spaces that promote a connected family life. Beautifully proportioned rooms gracefully flow from one end of the house to the other. Warm paneling, extensive millwork, 6 fireplaces, formal living and dining rooms. The newer kitchen with custom cabinetry, top-of-the-line appliances, granite counters, and a cozy breakfast booth opens to the family room with views of the magnificent patio and pool. The surrounding property includes a cottage, equipment shed, spectacular pool, stone patios, outdoor fireplace, lush gardens, and old-growth trees. More than a beautiful and rare piece of property, 500 South Warson is a tranquil retreat.
7 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $5,999,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Neither she nor her husband, who served as U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s press secretary, had been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Sabrina Dunigan's children died Aug. 6 in a predawn apartment fire, its cause still undetermined.
Following the Taliban victory, local officials say as many as 1,000 new Afghan refugees could be resettled in the St. Louis area.
Former Cardinals second baseman has been among many players on injured list, but Milwaukee doesn't skip a beat with replacements.
Next week, you’ll be able to buy alcohol at 6 a.m. on Sundays.
Staunton schools will reopen Aug. 30 for anyone not under a quarantine order.
Thomas Emmons' residency became a topic of discussion after he voted with the School Board majority to keep the district's mask-optional policy.
The restaurant featuring dishes cooked on Weber's iconic kettle grill opened in 2016.
Missouri also announced that those with compromised immune systems are cleared to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
Judge Ellen "Nellie" Ribaudo's order came Thursday after a brief hearing at which lawyers arguing over the validity of the county's July 26 mask mandate reported they had failed to compromise.