This Skinker DeBaliviere beauty has it all - historic sophistication, modern updates, abundant living space & central location. You're welcomed by original millwork & stained glass. Built-in shelving flank LR fireplace; original pocket door to DR w/coffered ceiling. Great 1st floor flow from DR to very large screened porch, greatly increasing living space. Kitchen w/stainless appliances, granite counters & plenty of cabinetry. 2nd floor includes 4 BD & full bath, custom built-ins on the 2nd floor landing. 3rd floor w/ 3 add'l BD & another full bath. As if this weren't enough-custom elevator installed 2017. Basement boasts plenty of storage space & laundry. 2 car garage, custom landscaping & in-ground sprinkler system for a low maintenance yard. Fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining your favorite 2 or 4 legged friends. Seller & previous owners have lovingly cared for home. 1 year home warranty included. What are you waiting for...great location & easy living are ready for you.
7 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police said Paris Harvey, 12, shot and killed Kuaron Harvey, 14, and then shot herself. Family members believe the deaths were accidental.
St. Louis icon Albert Pujols is set to sign as a free agent with his original MLB team.
Corner 17 in the Delmar Loop called out an Instagram influencer for his negative review after the restaurant turned down his promotional pitch.
Democrat Scott Sifton drops out of the race, and endorses Trudy Busch Valentine.
“My comment was that if it was toxic, it must be in the front office,” La Russa told USA Today.
Did Trump use an undocumented “burner” phone to hide his activity during the Capitol insurrection? If so, why?
Will Smith told viewers that it’s an act of “love” to respond to an insult with your hands. It most certainly is not.
Family members on Wednesday were mourning the death of 12-year-old LaFrance Johnson, who was accidentally shot Tuesday in north St. Louis.
Pujols, 42, says 2022 season will be his last and signing a one-year, $2.5-million deal with the Cardinals means his old No. 5 'will be the last uniform I will wear.'
The steep descent was "likely an intentional action by the pilot, but for reasons that could not be determined," investigators said.