7 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $550,000

This Skinker DeBaliviere beauty has it all - historic sophistication, modern updates, abundant living space & central location. You're welcomed by original millwork & stained glass. Built-in shelving flank LR fireplace; original pocket door to DR w/coffered ceiling. Great 1st floor flow from DR to very large screened porch, greatly increasing living space. Kitchen w/stainless appliances, granite counters & plenty of cabinetry. 2nd floor includes 4 BD & full bath, custom built-ins on the 2nd floor landing. 3rd floor w/ 3 add'l BD & another full bath. As if this weren't enough-custom elevator installed 2017. Basement boasts plenty of storage space & laundry. 2 car garage, custom landscaping & in-ground sprinkler system for a low maintenance yard. Fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining your favorite 2 or 4 legged friends. Seller & previous owners have lovingly cared for home. 1 year home warranty included. What are you waiting for...great location & easy living are ready for you.

