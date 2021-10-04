7 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $699,000

2714-2722 S. Jefferson sits on .4 acres & is the largest property in Benton Park & the surrounding areas. The DUPLEX is completely fenced-in w/ custom lighting, security cameras & a remote-controlled gate for vehicles to access the backyard for parking. The 3 story side-by-side duplex has a rare set back of more than 25 feet from the street. This is a special property w/ contemporary and historical layers that give off a “brand new” feeling. Inside the home, each 2500 sqft unit includes elevated details like granite windowsills, custom wainscoting, & an illuminated coffered ceiling. The neutral-colored galley-style kitchen is timeless and practical w/ granite countertops, custom cabinetry & stainless steel appliances. The luxurious & spacious master BR has romantic exposed brick, 11 feet tall ceilings & a large walk-in closet. Every detail was thought of, including pre-wiring the home w/ speakers in every room, convenient 2nd floor laundry, & custom stained-glass transoms.