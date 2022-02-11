A fabulous Multi-Generational home has so many options! Entry opens into large Living room, open kitchen w/breakfast area & Dining room. Tucked behind the dining area is a spacious main floor bedroom w/large bath & laundry rm.Great private quarters.Go up 5 steps from the entry to a master bedroom w/bath and 2 additional bedrooms & hall bath. From the entry, go down 5 steps to large Family Room w/fireplace & wet bar, plus 2 add'l bedrooms(one ensuite) & hall bath. Here is where you access the private apartment which includes a large walk-in closet, full bath, kitchen & living area plus a bedroom. For Privacy, it also has an outside entrance from gorgeous patio. Perfect for in-law or guests. Another family room/rec room 5 steps down is a super teen hangout! This delightful home was rehabbed & remodeled within the last 6 years. An amazing property with multi-level terrace backing to woods! SEE UPDATE SHEET!
7 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $749,900
