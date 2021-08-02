7 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $974,900

Town and Country estate on a cul-de-sac on a level one acre lot in Huntington Farm! Entertain with an in-ground pool and pool house complete w/ a full bath, kitchenette, large screened porch and storage. Mature trees and professional landscaping provide privacy in a retreat-like setting. This 5,517sf brick home offers oak hardwood floors, custom molding, formal dining and a spacious eat-in kitchen w/ lots of natural light. The living and family rooms feature fireplaces and a wet bar. Access the upper level through the front or back stairs boasting 7 bedrooms and 3 full baths w/ 2nd floor laundry room. The large master suite has dual walk-in closets, a makeup table, dual sinks, an oversized tub & separate shower. The LL is partially finished w/ a rec room, media room, sleeping area & ballet play room. 3 car side entry garage w/ additional parking in the circle driveway. Hot tub room, new HVAC, sprinkler system front/back yards. Bay window, stained glass, skylights, cedar closets & more!