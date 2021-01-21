 Skip to main content
75: Tony's
Vincent Bommarito

75 years: Vincent Bommarito Sr. (inset) and a photo of Tony's in 2017.

In its early years, the restaurant now synonymous with fine dining in St. Louis was called Tony’s Spaghetti House. Such humble origins might be difficult to believe if you have ever splurged on Tony’s beef tenderloin with foie gras and reveled in the restaurant’s formal service and tableside presentations.

But Tony’s Spaghetti House evokes a familial vibe, and for all its elegance and accumulate honors, Tony’s has always been a family business. After founder Anthony Bommarito died in 1950, his son Vincent, still a teenager in high school, took over the restaurant. Vincent Bommarito Sr. would lead Tony’s until his death in 2019 at 88.

James Bommarito has succeeded his father as Tony’s leader. Last year, he announced a bold new direction for the restaurant: a relocation from downtown to Centene Plaza in Clayton. The new Tony’s is currently slated to open in the coming weeks. 

“I am very happy to have the opportunity to continue on with the tradition and expectations of Tony’s,” Bommarito said. “There’s never a day that I don’t feel like coming to work.”  

— Ian Froeb

