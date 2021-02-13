8. Are there openings for a spring surprise?

Many eyes will be on Nolan Gorman for the positions he will test-drive this spring. He could see work in left field and get tutelage at second base as the Cardinals test the versatility of the rising slugger and how he can fit on a roster with Arenado. Gorman was one of the most improved hitters from last spring — calmer, steadier, with a better grip on the strike zone. He, Liberatore, and Zack Thompson made strong impressions, positioning themselves for potential springboards to the majors. Johan Oviedo and Kodi Whitley blazed that same trail a year ago. Here are others who can turn spring success into summer roles:
Genesis Cabrera, LHP (roster): An impressive, hitless appearance in winter ball has lefty with the overpowering sinker and velocity poised to claim significant innings.
Johan Quezada, RHP (roster): Six-foot-9 newcomer from Phillies has the look of an imposing, power-packed project for Cardinals’ pitching gurus.
Jose Rondon, INF (non-roster): A quiet signing over the winter and former prospect, could flash power and versatility to dislodge roster players for bench role.
Angel Rondon, RHP (roster): Organization’s pitcher of the year the last year there was minor-league baseball – has a starter’s feel for pitching, steady control.
Jesus Cruz, RHP (non-roster): Has advocates in the right places and statistics of note – 89 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings in 2019 – if he can capitalize on early looks.
Tommy Parsons, RHP (non-roster): Undrafted, a Cardinal by way of indy ball, Parsons pitched at four levels in 2019 with intriguing precision – 27 walks, 158 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings.
Griffin Roberts, RHP (non-roster): Once pegged as college kid who could leap to majors, he still sports one of the best sliders in the organization with appealing mix for bullpen.