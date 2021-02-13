8. Are there openings for a spring surprise?

Many eyes will be on Nolan Gorman for the positions he will test-drive this spring. He could see work in left field and get tutelage at second base as the Cardinals test the versatility of the rising slugger and how he can fit on a roster with Arenado. Gorman was one of the most improved hitters from last spring — calmer, steadier, with a better grip on the strike zone. He, Liberatore, and Zack Thompson made strong impressions, positioning themselves for potential springboards to the majors. Johan Oviedo and Kodi Whitley blazed that same trail a year ago. Here are others who can turn spring success into summer roles: