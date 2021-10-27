8 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,450,000

CUSTOM BUILT 1.5 STY WITH OVER 7000 SQUARE FEET OF FINISHED LIVING ON .937 ACRE LOT! Circle drive added for convenience and ample parking. Large, level, spacious lot! This property is loaded with millwork, arched openings, beamed ceilings and upgraded finishes. Gourmet kitchen with Dacor gas range and built-in refrigerator, double Wolf ovens and wine refrig. Master suite has two designer closets, front office/library boosts 20'ceilings and a wall of bookcases, gorgeous stone fireplaces, upper level has four bedrooms and a craft room which can be additional bedroom, finished lower level includes two bedrooms, large theater room, walk-behind bar with two mini refrigerators and dishwasher, gaming area and separate lounge space and walks out to patio. Three zoned hvac, two tankless water heaters, sprinkler and security systems and a large front porch with seating. Great location convenient to hwys, hospitals, shopping, schools and more! GORGEOUS SUNSETS FROM THE DECK!