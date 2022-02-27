An absolute stunning residence facing Reservoir Square Park currently used as a bed and breakfast called The Fleur-De-Lys Mansion. This magnificent 7223 sq. ft home can be either a residence or a bed & breakfast. There has been a complete renovation of this 100+ year old home w/attention to every detail. Gorgeous marble lined doorway w/wood foyer! Fantastic custom millwood through out the home! The main floor offers chef's gourmet kitchen,half bath and butler's pantry! Main floor masterbedroom suite w/full bath w/gorgeous ceramic tile work and granite wall. The 2nd floor boasts 4 bedrooms, each with its own bath, sauna room & new laundry! The third floor has over 2200 sq feet with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an open concept kitchen/family room w/ a gas fireplace.Grounds include extensive landscaping,inground sprinkler system, an iron-gated driveway, a 2-car over sized garage, situated on a huge lot. Quality workmanship through out!
8 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
As a rookie in 1996, Jim Campbell scored 23 goals.
He said was inspired to enter the race because of a prediction by former U.S. Sen. John Danforth that a center-right candidate would join the already crowded race.
Several St. Louis-area chefs and restaurants are among the semifinalists for the James Beard Foundation’s annual awards, which were announced Wednesday.
Rain was likely to begin late Monday with temperatures dropping throughout the day Tuesday, then sleet and snow arriving midweek.
During lengthy day of seesaw talks, commissioner Manfred meets privately with union chief Clark in chat to generate progress before Monday's deadline.
It was not long ago that the Republican Party stood in opposition to the incursions of the Soviet Union.
Juwan Howard isn't in the NBA anymore. He is working for a university, so he can't go off on opposing coaches and trigger postgame skirmishes.
No apology: Parson says he still has questions about disclosure of teachers’ Social Security numbers
Governor’s comments follow Cole County prosecutor’s decision not to file charges.
Much of the debate Wednesday focused on whether to defund Planned Parenthood.