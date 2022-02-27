8 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,500,000

An absolute stunning residence facing Reservoir Square Park currently used as a bed and breakfast called The Fleur-De-Lys Mansion. This magnificent 7223 sq. ft home can be either a residence or a bed & breakfast. There has been a complete renovation of this 100+ year old home w/attention to every detail. Gorgeous marble lined doorway w/wood foyer! Fantastic custom millwood through out the home! The main floor offers chef's gourmet kitchen,half bath and butler's pantry! Main floor masterbedroom suite w/full bath w/gorgeous ceramic tile work and granite wall. The 2nd floor boasts 4 bedrooms, each with its own bath, sauna room & new laundry! The third floor has over 2200 sq feet with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an open concept kitchen/family room w/ a gas fireplace.Grounds include extensive landscaping,inground sprinkler system, an iron-gated driveway, a 2-car over sized garage, situated on a huge lot. Quality workmanship through out!