 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
8 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $130,000

8 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $130,000

8 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $130,000

Come check out this duplex in Tower Grove East! One apartment is rented on a month to month lease and one simply needs to be painted! Rents are $750 per unit. Great area, Great Investment. Come see for yourself. Walls were recently patched after previous tenant moved out.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News