8 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $130,000

Come check out this duplex in Tower Grove East! One apartment is rented on a month to month lease and one simply needs to be painted! Rents are $750 per unit. Great area, Great Investment. Come see for yourself. Walls were recently patched after previous tenant moved out.
