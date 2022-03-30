 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
8 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,600,000

Dating from 1899, this High English Renaissance-style residence is considered to be the career Masterpiece of renowned architect Ernst Janssen. The architectural detail and quality of materials, both interior and exterior, are unparalleled and irreplaceable. The limestone façade and bronze entry doors set the tone for what is within. Mahogany paneling and beams, oak linenfold paneling, leaded windows with stained glass, incredible ceiling plasterwork, hand-wrought iron railing along the entry hall staircase, hand-carved fireplace mantels and original lighting fixtures are simply breathtaking. Superb proportions are another hallmark of the interior spaces, particularly as presented in the entry hall with its eye-catching staircase and leaded windows. A total of eight bedrooms, 6 ½ bathrooms, and a detached 5 car garage.

