8 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $424,900

A huge opportunity awaits YOU to rehab a home that has been continuously occupied for over 60 years by one family. Located in the CWE Historic District, across the street from Forest Park and a perfect view of Murphy Lake. In its day it was grand, the owners son remembers so many beautiful events that were held in their home. An excellent candidate for State and/or Federal Historic Preservation tax credits. Come be the perfect person who wants to roll up their sleeves and make it the grand dame that it once was. So much potential for this wonderful home.

