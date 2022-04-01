This 8 bed 9 bath Oakville home is 7,000+ sq/ft, sits on almost 6 acres & nearly every bedroom has its own full bath! The grand marble foyer welcomes you w/ the great room straight ahead. The main floor has 2 full baths, 2 half baths & 2 bedrooms including a master suite. The master bath has double sinks, a separate tub & shower & large walk-in closet. The main floor is also home to 2 more gas fireplaces, a formal dining room, family room & eat-in kitchen w/ a double oven, stainless steel appliances, sub-zero fridge & access to the 2 seasons room. Off the kitchen is a laundry room & access to the oversized garage. Venture up either stairwell to a catwalk w/ deco crown molding arched openings that lead you to each of the 6 bedrooms, 5 of which have a walk-in closet & full bath. The 9-foot pour walk-out LL is vast w/ a rough-in for a full bath. Note the 3 geothermal heating & cooling systems, intercom system, central vacuuming system, in-ground irrigation system & new roof in 2021!
8 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $999,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police said Paris Harvey, 12, shot and killed Kuaron Harvey, 14, and then shot herself. Family members believe the deaths were accidental.
Tyre Sampson, 14, on Thursday fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride that opened last year.
St. Louis icon Albert Pujols is set to sign as a free agent with his original MLB team.
Democrat Scott Sifton drops out of the race, and endorses Trudy Busch Valentine.
Did Trump use an undocumented “burner” phone to hide his activity during the Capitol insurrection? If so, why?
Catholic high school teachers began negotiating with Archdiocese of St. Louis in October, and they're now poised to strike after their contract expired on March 4.
Justice Thomas' wife inundated Trump’s chief of staff with frenzied post-election texts offering advice on how to overturn the results.
Will Smith told viewers that it’s an act of “love” to respond to an insult with your hands. It most certainly is not.
Pujols, 42, says 2022 season will be his last and signing a one-year, $2.5-million deal with the Cardinals means his old No. 5 'will be the last uniform I will wear.'
Family members on Wednesday were mourning the death of 12-year-old LaFrance Johnson, who was accidentally shot Tuesday in north St. Louis.