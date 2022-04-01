8 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $999,999

This 8 bed 9 bath Oakville home is 7,000+ sq/ft, sits on almost 6 acres & nearly every bedroom has its own full bath! The grand marble foyer welcomes you w/ the great room straight ahead. The main floor has 2 full baths, 2 half baths & 2 bedrooms including a master suite. The master bath has double sinks, a separate tub & shower & large walk-in closet. The main floor is also home to 2 more gas fireplaces, a formal dining room, family room & eat-in kitchen w/ a double oven, stainless steel appliances, sub-zero fridge & access to the 2 seasons room. Off the kitchen is a laundry room & access to the oversized garage. Venture up either stairwell to a catwalk w/ deco crown molding arched openings that lead you to each of the 6 bedrooms, 5 of which have a walk-in closet & full bath. The 9-foot pour walk-out LL is vast w/ a rough-in for a full bath. Note the 3 geothermal heating & cooling systems, intercom system, central vacuuming system, in-ground irrigation system & new roof in 2021!