8. Butterfly House private tour

The Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House in Chesterfield began offering guided, private tours when it first reopened and will continue offering them on Mondays. Each tour requires a minimum of two people and a maximum of nine. They start 20 minutes apart with staggered arrival times. A staff member took us on an hourlong journey through a new circus-themed exhibit, "Under the Big Top," featuring insect displays and interactive games. It included a private butterfly release and live animal encounters. Advanced reservations and masks are required for everyone over age 9.

