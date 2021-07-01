 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
8. Learn how to be an advocate.
0 comments

8. Learn how to be an advocate.

NICU baby

Photo courtesy of Kristen Tippit

Parents are an integral part of their baby’s recovery. Tippit said there were moments when they requested an additional meeting with doctors before making a medical decision. Even though parents may not have medical training, they still know their baby, she said.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports