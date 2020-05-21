“8 Mile” (2002)

White rapper B-Rabbit carves out a path for himself on Detroit’s predominately black hip-hop scene, mirroring elements of star Eminem’s own life.
Stars: Eminem, Brittany Murphy, Kim Basinger, Mekhi Phifer, Anthony Mackie, Proof, Omar Benson Miller, Evan Jones
Director: Curtis Hanson
Rating: R
Box office: $116 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 75 percent critics, 54 percent audience
Award Recognition: Academy Award for best original song (“Lose Yourself”)
Random: Eminem didn’t attend the Academy Awards the year he won, but he did perform “Lose Yourself” in a surprise performance at the 2020 ceremony.
