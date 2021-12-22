 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
9 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $299,900

9 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $299,900

9 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $299,900

Looking for an income producing, low maintenance, turnkey rental opportunity? Then come check out 4700 Gravois Ave in Bevo! This large, 4 family all brick building is fully updated and completely vacant just waiting for a new owner. The layout is one 3 bed, 2 bath with en-suite master bath and walk in closet on the main floor, and three 2 bed, 1 bath units. The 3 bed has washer / dryer in unit, the others are shared in the basement, but there are numerous units. This building also consists of a 2 car garage, parking pad, courtyard and numerous entrances on front, side and rear of building. Updates include new appliances, flooring, roof, electrical service, some HVAC systems. All appliances stay with this sale. Owner would like to take appointments for at least 7 days before deciding on an offer, but reserves the right to choose a contract of their liking at anytime.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News