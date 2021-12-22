9 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $299,900

Looking for an income producing, low maintenance, turnkey rental opportunity? Then come check out 4700 Gravois Ave in Bevo! This large, 4 family all brick building is fully updated and completely vacant just waiting for a new owner. The layout is one 3 bed, 2 bath with en-suite master bath and walk in closet on the main floor, and three 2 bed, 1 bath units. The 3 bed has washer / dryer in unit, the others are shared in the basement, but there are numerous units. This building also consists of a 2 car garage, parking pad, courtyard and numerous entrances on front, side and rear of building. Updates include new appliances, flooring, roof, electrical service, some HVAC systems. All appliances stay with this sale. Owner would like to take appointments for at least 7 days before deciding on an offer, but reserves the right to choose a contract of their liking at anytime.