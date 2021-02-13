9. In a crowded bullpen, who closes?

By many measures — velocity, past performance, or sheer quantity — the Cardinals have the makings of the best bullpen in the division, if not the league. But for all the arms out there, roles are up for grabs. Reyes finished the year as closer, Hicks could be back there soon, but who starts at the end of games will be decided in spring. Ryan Helsley is focused on relief, Giovanny Gallegos has been one of the majors’ top setup men, Andrew Miller has the experience, and Reyes or Martinez could handle the ninth if they don’t take the fifth spot in the rotation. The bullpen’s 3.91 ERA since the start of the 2019 season is the second best in the NL, fifth-best overall, and it has had to be with the paucity of runs and necessity of winning close games. Circumstances tested the bullpen in 2020, required contributions from Whitley and Seth Elledge, and primed the group to be a strength this season with a committee of closer candidates — especially if the offense can give them some relief.