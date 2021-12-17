 Skip to main content
9 Mile Garden, Food Hall at City Foundry
9 Mile Garden, Food Hall at City Foundry

City Foundry Food Hall: opening day

The Food Hall at City Foundry debuts Aug. 11, 2021.

Neither 9 Mile Garden in the Affton area (9375 Gravois Road) nor the Food Hall at City Foundry in midtown (3730 Foundry Way) are restaurants themselves, but both are proving vital additions to St. Louis’ restaurant scene.

9 Mile Garden has introduced me to such welcome new food trucks as Jodie Ferguson’s Clara B’s Kitchen Table and Chloe Yates’ Red Dirt Revival; the park has also helped me catch up on some established trucks I hadn’t yet visited, including Coria Griggs’ winning Creole concept, the Crooked Boot.

I will start delving into reviews of the individual vendors at City Foundry’s long-awaited Food Hall in the new year, but my visits so far have impressed with empanadas from Buenos Aires Café, jerk chicken and tender oxtails from Chez Ali, and dynamite rotisserie chicken from Chicken Scratch.

