9. The St. Louis Zoo

There's a new baby elephant at the zoo, although mama Rani and her calf are bonding in private and not available for public viewing yet. But there are still plenty of other cute animals to see. Visitors must reserve free, timed tickets before visiting, and masks are required for visitors ages 9 and older. Several of the indoor exhibits remained closed, and visitors can't cool off in the Penguin & Puffin Coast. But the crowds are less heavy than normal, and the concessions hand out free water, probably because the water fountains are still not working. There are hand sanitizer stations in several places.
