A.A. Badenhorst Family Wines 2020 Secateurs Chenin Blanc, Swartland, South Africa
Bought • Parker’s Table, 7118 Oakland Avenue, in July for $15.99

Description • New York Times wine critic Eric Asimov described the 2019 vintage of this wine as a perfect example of “the sweet-and-dry paradox of chenin blanc.” It does indeed seem both sweet and dry at the same time. A medium-bodied white, it’s a complex, flavorful wine with a rich mouthfeel. It has an inviting floral aroma and combines honeyed stone fruit and bright citrus notes with a hint of allspice. This is a food wine that would go well with chicken, fish and spicy cuisine.

