A family media sensation

“He’s just got this hilarious personality, and he’s so quick-witted, and he just has so much happiness and so much love and so much sass,” Jenna says. “He’s just got a big personality in many different directions, and so we thought the world could use some positivity.”

TikTok has given Derek, who has Down syndrome, a platform to tell his own story in his own voice.

“I think it really helps everyone gather a better understanding and be more comfortable around people with disabilities,” Jenna says.

Derek’s charisma has earned him interviews with the “Today” show, Sports Illustrated and “The Bump,” a WWE show. Derek’s not shy in saying “The Bump” was his favorite interview. “I eat, sleep and breathe WWE,” he says.

They’ve since turned Baker Banter into an LLC and, even though they have an accountant and a lawyer, the last few months have been busy for the family, stuffed with TikTok-related interviews.

“We’re still kind of getting our feet wet when it comes to talking with people,” Jenna says. That’s when Derek brings his foot to the Zoom screen. A huge smile stretches across his face as he shakes his foot back and forth.

“It’s a foot!” he says chuckling.

“See, that’s what I’m talking about,” Jenna says. “You can’t make this up.”