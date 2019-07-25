• We included only breweries and distilleries in the St. Louis metro area (St. Louis, St. Louis County, St. Charles County, Franklin County, Jefferson County, Lincoln County, Warren County and Washington County in Missouri and Bond County, Calhoun County, Clinton County, Jersey County, Macoupin County, Madison County, Monroe County and St. Clair County in Illinois).
• We included only wineries that are in the St. Louis metro area or are located along or near one of these wine trails: Ste. Genevieve, Augusta, Hermann, Shawnee or Carlyle Lake. A winery is a place that makes its own wine and/or grows its own grapes.
• We did not designate wines by particular vintages, though we do acknowledge that the grapes and the wines change from year to year. We chose to do this mainly because this isn’t a juried wine competition. This is so our readers can find a wine they like, perhaps based on our humble recommendations.