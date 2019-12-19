A hat trick times 2,000

Two St. Louis brothers-in-law made a $20 bet last Christmas that the Blues would win the Stanley Cup. The odds were 300-1. They won $6,020.
Amy Bertrand
Amy Bertrand is the Features editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
