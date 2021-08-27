"A Haunted House" (2013)

-
‘Community is hurting’ as family buries five children killed in East St. Louis fire
-
‘Very nice to be here’: Afghan refugees begin arriving in St. Louis
-
Busch family to assume operations of Grant’s Farm at end of lease with Anheuser-Busch
-
Messenger: What if the Republican conspiracists are right about everything?
-
City plans to cut Lindell Boulevard to two driving lanes, pitting two exclusive neighborhoods against each other
Stars Marlon Wayans, Essence Atkins, Cedric the Entertainer, Nick Swardson • Director Michael Tiddes • Rating R • Box office $40 million • Rotten Tomatoes 9 percent
Arriving during the hype of the “Paranormal Activity” horror film series comes this parody bringing the expected hit-or-miss silliness from Marlon Wayans. He and Essence Atkins play a couple whose dream home is full of nightmares. A sequel, “A Haunted House 2,” followed in 2014.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today