"A Haunted House" (2013)
Stars Marlon Wayans, Essence Atkins, Cedric the Entertainer, Nick Swardson • Director Michael Tiddes • Rating R • Box office $40 million • Rotten Tomatoes 9 percent

Arriving during the hype of the “Paranormal Activity” horror film series comes this parody bringing the expected hit-or-miss silliness from Marlon Wayans. He and Essence Atkins play a couple whose dream home is full of nightmares. A sequel, “A Haunted House 2,” followed in 2014.

