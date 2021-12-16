A Little Off Topic
By Off Topic ($29.99)
Who • 2 or more players, ages 8 and up
What • Every player has a card with eight questions. Roll the 12-letter die to get a letter, use your dry erase marker and board to write answers to those questions starting with that letter.
What we thought • Winner of a number of parenting awards, this family-friendly version of the party game Off Topic is like Scattergories with a twist. Topics include things like "a word to describe my best friend" and "I wish someone would buy me a _____." Whoever gets the most points in an eight-topic game wins that round; there are five rounds. The twist comes in the "debate" portion. If there is some doubt as to the validity of an answer, there is a debate portion where you defend your answer (without the use of phones), and other players vote on whether you should get the point. Things can get either heated or hilarious.
Rating • ⭐⭐⭐
— Amy Bertrand