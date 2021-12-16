A Little Off Topic

What we thought • Winner of a number of parenting awards, this family-friendly version of the party game Off Topic is like Scattergories with a twist. Topics include things like "a word to describe my best friend" and "I wish someone would buy me a _____." Whoever gets the most points in an eight-topic game wins that round; there are five rounds. The twist comes in the "debate" portion. If there is some doubt as to the validity of an answer, there is a debate portion where you defend your answer (without the use of phones), and other players vote on whether you should get the point. Things can get either heated or hilarious.