When 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 • Where Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard • How much $39.50-$125; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info metrotix.com

Acrobatics in the circus tradition are spotlighted in this family-friendly show featuring Lucy Darling, whom David Copperfield calls “an exceptional new talent in magic.” The production includes live performances of favorite holiday songs. By Calvin Wilson