A Night of Soul Searching: Ladies Night Edition
A Night of Soul Searching: Ladies Night Edition

Carl Thomas

When 7 p.m. March 27 • Where Blackmon’s Plaza, 127 Collinsville Avenue, East St. Louis • How much $45-$55, reserved VIP seating available • More info eventbrite.com

A Night of Soul Searching is back, this time with national R&B acts Carl Thomas and Glenn Jones, both known for smooth ballads. Thomas comes with hits such as “Summer Rain,” “I Wish” and “Emotional,” while Jones brings “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “I’ve Been Searching” and “Here I Go Go Again.” The event also includes Terry Rogers and DJ Dino Gene and is hosted by Princeton Dew. By Kevin C. Johnson

 

