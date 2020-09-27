 Skip to main content
A note from Bob Rose, VP for Digital Content and Strategy
A note from Bob Rose, VP for Digital Content and Strategy

Each week we’ll be delivering you, our subscribers, something extra in your inbox. One of our reporters or editors will give you a little insight into a story they’ve been working on, and they’ll provide some personal recommendations of other items worth checking out.

The biggest part of my job is to make sure that subscribers like you get the most out of your STLtoday.com reading experience.

I also compile the information for daily newsletters on local St. Louis news and sports history.

This month we’ve republished gems like the day Mizzou opened its 1978 season with a stunning upset over defending national champ Notre Dame or the high school game in which future NBC newsman Stone Phillips led Parkway West to victory.

If you’re feeling nostalgic, check out our archives newsletters.

In the meantime, here are three recent items that might have flown under your radar.

Happy reading, thanks for subscribing, and please let me know if I can do anything to help us serve you better.

