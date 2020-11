When 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 5 • Where Multiple locations • How much Fees vary by location • More info historicsaintlouis.org

On one day, several historic homes, museums and private residences will open to show off their holiday finery, and caretakers will discuss the buildings’ history. Customize a tour to see Civil War sites, African American sites, French heritage sites and others. This grand tour debuted in 2018.