"A Star Is Born" (1976)

This third time around for “A Star Is Born” came in the middle of Barbra Streisand’s successful movie career, sandwiched between “Funny Lady” and “The Main Event.” Esther Hoffman (Streisand) is a singer on the come-up who falls for John Norman Howard, an older star whose light is dimming.

Stars: Barbra Steisand, Kris Kristofferson, Gary Busey, Paul Mazursky

Director: Frank Pierson

Rating: R

Box office: $80 million

Rotten Tomatoes: 38 percent critics, 64 percent audience

Award Recognition: Academy Award win for best original song (“Evergreen”); nominations include best sound, best cinematography; Golden Globe Awards for best motion picture, best actress (Streisand), best actor (Kristofferson), best original score, best original song, motion picture

Random: Robert Englund, who went on to portray horror movie cutup Freddy Krueger, has an uncredited role.

