You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
"A Star Is Born" (1976)
0 comments

"A Star Is Born" (1976)

This third time around for “A Star Is Born” came in the middle of Barbra Streisand’s successful movie career, sandwiched between “Funny Lady” and “The Main Event.” Esther Hoffman (Streisand) is a singer on the come-up who falls for John Norman Howard, an older star whose light is dimming.

Stars: Barbra Steisand, Kris Kristofferson, Gary Busey, Paul Mazursky

Director: Frank Pierson

Rating: R

Box office: $80 million

Rotten Tomatoes: 38 percent critics, 64 percent audience 

Award Recognition: Academy Award win for best original song (“Evergreen”); nominations include best sound, best cinematography; Golden Globe Awards for best motion picture, best actress (Streisand), best actor (Kristofferson), best original score, best original song, motion picture 

Random: Robert Englund, who went on to portray horror movie cutup Freddy Krueger, has an uncredited role.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports