"A Star Is Born" (2018)

You already know the story, but Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper take it to a whole new level.

Stars: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Sam Elliott, Andrew Dice Clay, Anthony Ramos, Dave Chappelle, Rafi Gavron, Lukas Nelson, Luenell

Director: Bradley Cooper

Rating: R

Box office: $215 million

Rotten Tomatoes: 90 percent critics, 79 percent audience

Award Recognition: Academy Award win for best original song (“Shallow”); Academy Award nominations include best actress (Lady Gaga), best actor (Cooper), best director (Cooper), and supporting actor (Elliott); Golden Globe win for best original song, Golden Globe nominations for best motion picture/drama, best actor, best actress, best director

Random: Everyone from Beyoncé to Aaliyah to Lauryn Hill was considered for the part that went to Lady Gaga.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.