"A Star Is Born" (2018)
"A Star Is Born" (2018)

You already know the story, but Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper take it to a whole new level.

Stars: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Sam Elliott, Andrew Dice Clay, Anthony Ramos, Dave Chappelle, Rafi Gavron, Lukas Nelson, Luenell

Director: Bradley Cooper

Rating: R

Box office: $215 million

Rotten Tomatoes: 90 percent critics, 79 percent audience

Award Recognition: Academy Award win for best original song (“Shallow”); Academy Award nominations include best actress (Lady Gaga), best actor (Cooper), best director (Cooper), and supporting actor (Elliott); Golden Globe win for best original song, Golden Globe nominations for best motion picture/drama, best actor, best actress, best director

Random: Everyone from Beyoncé to Aaliyah to Lauryn Hill was considered for the part that went to Lady Gaga.

