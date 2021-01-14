A W-L PREDICTION FOR NEXT SEASON?

Q: Will you make a quick W/L prediction for this football season please?

A: I picked Mizzou No. 23 in my preseason poll, and I wouldn't do that unless I thought they could win at least eight games.

Here are the games MU should win: Central Michigan, SEMO, North Texas, at Vanderbilt, South Carolina

Here are the toss-up games: at Boston College, at Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas A&M, at Kentucky, Florida

Here is the one game where MU will be a decided underdog: at Georgia

Win the games you're supposed to win and split the toss-ups and you've got an 8-4 team. I could see the Tigers sweeping all five in the first category, beating Boston College, Arkansas and Tennessee to reach eight wins. Grab a road win at Kentucky or take down A&M or the Gators in Columbia and you’re looking at 9-3.