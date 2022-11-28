 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aaron Lewis

Aaron Lewis

Aaron Lewis

When 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 • Where The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield • How much $49.50-$89.50 • More info ticketmaster.com

Staind singer Aaron Lewis continues his successful foray into country music with “Frayed at Both Ends,” a more acoustic effort from the singer and songwriter. “The beauty of country music is that often less is more,” Lewis says. “These songs did the work, all we needed to do was support them. These players are so gifted, they can say more in a few notes than a lot of people...It was a privilege seeing them bring these stories and feelings to life.”

The album sees Lewis collaborating for the first time with country artists and songwriters he’d befriended. “Over the years, you hang out and one thing leads to another, and you’re writing songs. When you’ve got Chris Wallen, Dan Tyminski, Ira Dean, Matt McGinn, Jeffrey Steele or David Lee Murphy sitting there talking, songs just tend to fall out. And when you realize what you got, you just keep going. These are all men who know country music’s depths, so for all of us, we got to write songs you don’t hear every day.”

The album follows his chart- topping releases “Town Line” and “Sinner.”

