Aaron Wright
Aaron Wright's upstairs office became a nursery, so he and his wife customized a shared lower-level space that allows for work and downtime. 

 

Profession • IT project management

Home • West St. Louis County

Wright had to convert his upstairs home office into a nursery, and then his wife started working from home as well, so building a shared office space in their unfinished lower-level seemed like a perfect solution. He created a design of the space using an online tool and then decorated and furnished it virtually before building it out from scratch. He set the TV up with a system to play retro video games for Dr. Mario work breaks, as well as streaming Cardinals day games whenever the opportunity presents itself.

“I had always wanted a floor-to-ceiling antique-looking world map in my office as an accent wall, and we purchased desks to complement the mural and fit the existing space,” Wright says.

