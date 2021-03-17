 Skip to main content
Abhiram Madala
Abhiram Madala

Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School

Grade: 7

Favorite word: Mitrailleuse

Hero: My dad because he is selfless and always wants the best for everyone. He is always polite to everyone, regardless of who they are.

Favorite game: Cricket

Best part of school: Playing “Kahoot!”

Favorite musician/band: Armaan Malik because he has a very calming voice.

Favorite holiday: Summer break because it allows me to relax and have fun with my family and my grandparents.

Famous person you’d want to be for a week: Elon Musk because he is one of the greatest entrepreneurs of our time. 

Sports