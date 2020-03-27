About last night

GH: Back in Dallas, Billy and Marissa walk toward a coffeehouse. He gestures, as though they’ve spontaneously decided to go here, and then they enter. Time for another recap of last night! “It could’ve gotten a lot crazier,” Billy says. “I’m glad all it was was just a drink, ya know?”
BO: On replay, that drink toss was weaksauce.
Marissa praises her big, strong man: When the mean boys said that stuff, “you had my back, and I think that’s all that really matters.” She wonders whether things will be weird now with the family.
Yes. Yes, they will.
GH: She says she doesn’t want to have to keep defending herself. “Let’s just move forward and do us,” Billy says, reciting a bunch of nonspecific platitudes. “Let’s do what we want to do now and do it right. My family will see that we’re not jumping the gun.”
BO: Billy says this is exactly what Christi went through when she was dating Billy Sr. The family had assumed she was in it for the money and “everything that goes with being a Busch.”
From what we’ve seen, “everything that goes with being a Busch” includes a lot of helicopter parenting and meddling relationship conversations.
And lots of Kräftig. Have we mentioned that Kräftig is no more?
GH: Marissa is so excited for Billy to finally meet her parents. So is he! It’s such a big deal, Billy says. Plus, it’s a great opportunity to show his family that this relationship is getting Really Serious.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!