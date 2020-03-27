You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
About last night
0 comments

About last night

GH: Back in Dallas, Billy and Marissa walk toward a coffeehouse. He gestures, as though they’ve spontaneously decided to go here, and then they enter. Time for another recap of last night! “It could’ve gotten a lot crazier,” Billy says. “I’m glad all it was was just a drink, ya know?”

BO: On replay, that drink toss was weaksauce.

busch 6 drink.png

Billy Jr. tosses what's left of a drink at brother Gussie on "The Busch Family Brewed."

Marissa praises her big, strong man: When the mean boys said that stuff, “you had my back, and I think that’s all that really matters.” She wonders whether things will be weird now with the family.

Yes. Yes, they will.

GH: She says she doesn’t want to have to keep defending herself. “Let’s just move forward and do us,” Billy says, reciting a bunch of nonspecific platitudes. “Let’s do what we want to do now and do it right. My family will see that we’re not jumping the gun.”

Marissa and Billy

Marissa and Billy Jr. discuss the events leading up to the drink tossing incident in "The Busch Family Brewed."

BO: Billy says this is exactly what Christi went through when she was dating Billy Sr. The family had assumed she was in it for the money and “everything that goes with being a Busch.”

From what we’ve seen, “everything that goes with being a Busch” includes a lot of helicopter parenting and meddling relationship conversations.

And lots of Kräftig. Have we mentioned that Kräftig is no more?

GH: Marissa is so excited for Billy to finally meet her parents. So is he! It’s such a big deal, Billy says. Plus, it’s a great opportunity to show his family that this relationship is getting Really Serious.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Go fish: No permit required starting Friday in Missouri
Coronavirus

Go fish: No permit required starting Friday in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Tuesday that it will waive requirements for fishing permits or trout tags from March 27 through April 15 to help Missourians looking for recreation while maintaining distance from other people to fight the spread of the coronavirus and Covid-19, the disease the virus causes. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports