About the Blues?

A: Might be worth a look, because he's looking like the player who was so great in Carolina, and he was great on the power play in Carolina. Faulk might even be looking better now in his second season with the Blues than he's ever looked, period. What a difference one season makes. The Blues are lugging their power play behind them during their four-game winning streak. Their power play percentage of 12.5 is 25th in the league. New faces out there still. Patience is understandable as long as team keeps winning. But, Berube is not afraid to make changes. He's getting Jordan Kyrou more power-play time, which is smart considering he's been outstanding. Might be good to get Faulk a chance there, too.