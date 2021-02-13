Acadia Byway

All-American Road; Maine; 40 miles

This winding route snakes along the rugged Maine coastline before circumnavigating Acadia National Park. A notable stop includes Bar Harbor, a summer haven for wealthy families such as the Rockefellers, Carnegies and Vanderbilts.

Most visitors also stop at a narrow granite cavern known as Thunder Hole. As high tidal waves push seawater into a narrow crevice the water is catapulted 40 feet into the air, accompanied by a sound resembling a clap of thunder.

At 1,532-foot Cadillac Mountain, motivated morning people climb to the summit to be the first folks to see the sun rise over the United States.

