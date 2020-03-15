Acquired taste

GH: Back at the farm, the Billys, Jake and Christi are sampling beers for the new brewery. They’re in a building with tanks and a bunch of Kräftig posters. Billy Sr. says the new brewery should be built in about a year.
BO: It’s important to remember, as they discuss the beer varieties and their brewery dreams, that Kräftig is no longer a going concern. It has ceased to be. Maybe it’s because none of the beers tasted good. Christi disses a cream ale: “No, that’s awful. This is like bug spray”
When sampling a dark bock: “That’s kind of like cigars.”
Billy Jr. tries to explain how to properly taste beer. Christi interrupts: “I call it ‘just drink the beer.’”
GH: Christi, in an interview, tells us she’s always been “a beer girl.” When she started dating Billy, his father owned the Cardinals, and the family attended a lot of baseball games. We see a cute photo of the family at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch stadium ad sighting in the background!)
“You were just there for the beer,” Billy Sr. teases.”
“You’re right,” Christi says.
BO: We move on to the point of this scene, which is: chicken wings.
Billy Jr. says it’s time to start researching ways to bring people to the brewery. He was thinking, like, a wing-eating competition. Coincidentally, one of his favorite bars is doing just that.
GH: That doesn’t seem like a long-term marketing strategy.
Billy Sr. initially pooh-poohs the idea. “The image I get of a wing-eating competition (is) people just scarfing down wings,” Billy Sr. says, accurately translating a self-explanatory concept.
BO: Why not sign up Jake for the wing-eating competition at the bar? He says he’s won some eating challenges in his day; Billy Jr. says there are trophies to prove it.
GH: Billy is the second Busch boy in two episodes to refer to Jake as “wingman” — though for completely different reasons.