Acquired taste

GH: Back at the farm, the Billys, Jake and Christi are sampling beers for the new brewery. They’re in a building with tanks and a bunch of Kräftig posters. Billy Sr. says the new brewery should be built in about a year.

BO: It’s important to remember, as they discuss the beer varieties and their brewery dreams, that Kräftig is no longer a going concern. It has ceased to be. Maybe it’s because none of the beers tasted good. Christi disses a cream ale: “No, that’s awful. This is like bug spray”

When sampling a dark bock: “That’s kind of like cigars.”

Billy Jr. tries to explain how to properly taste beer. Christi interrupts: “I call it ‘just drink the beer.’”

GH: Christi, in an interview, tells us she’s always been “a beer girl.” When she started dating Billy, his father owned the Cardinals, and the family attended a lot of baseball games. We see a cute photo of the family at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch stadium ad sighting in the background!)

“You were just there for the beer,” Billy Sr. teases.”

“You’re right,” Christi says.

BO: We move on to the point of this scene, which is: chicken wings.

Billy Jr. says it’s time to start researching ways to bring people to the brewery. He was thinking, like, a wing-eating competition. Coincidentally, one of his favorite bars is doing just that.

GH: That doesn’t seem like a long-term marketing strategy.