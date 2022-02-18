From Adam Rubin, the popular author of “Dragons Love Tacos,” comes a middle-grade collection of six different stories all with the same title. Included in “The Ice Cream Machine” are a boy and his robot nanny seeking the world’s tastiest treat and an evil ice cream truck driver who scares every kid in town, the publisher’s description says. The Novel Neighbor asks that fans buy at least one book from the store; attendees may also bring two from home for signing. By Jane Henderson