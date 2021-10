For several weeks he was on his own as the team’s only reliable starter. Wainwright (17-7, 3.05 ERA) ranked among the sport’s top starting pitchers while turning 40 years old this season. He ranked second in the majors in victories and third in innings pitched (206 ½ innings) while barely topping 90 miles per hour with his fastball. Then he capped his season with a brilliant effort in the wild card game.