‘Adams Conducts Adams’

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and composer John Adams have long been a magical musical combination. The orchestra has been performing his work since 1984 and has recorded a number of his works, including a Grammy Award-winning recording of “City Noir” and Saxophone Concerto. In this concert, Adams himself will conduct Sibelius’ Symphony No. 1, Gabriela Smith’s “Tumblebird Contrails” and Adams’ own piano concerto “Must the Devil Have All the Good Tunes?” Pianist Jeremy Denk, a 2013 recipient of a MacArthur “genius” fellowship, is the soloist who will tackle Adams’ work, the first movement of which is descriptively titled “Gritty, funky, but in Strict Tempo; Twitchy, Bot-like.” If you’re not intrigued, I can’t help you. By Daniel Durchholz