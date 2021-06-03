African American Civil War Memorial

Early in the American Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln created African American regiments in the Union Army and Navy. This memorial honors those units, which were especially despised by the opposing army and even faced discrimination from within their own military.

More than 200,000 African Americans filled the 175 regiments of the United States Colored Troops, comprising approximately one-tenth of the Union’s forces.

The granite-paved plaza includes a nine-foot statue called "The Spirit of Freedom," which features Black servicemen from the Army and Navy in the front, and another soldier along with his family in the back. "The Spirit of Freedom’s" face watches over them.

Dedicated in 1998 it is outside the African American Civil War Museum.