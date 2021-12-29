Aguijón de Abeja Obrera 2018 Cabernet Franc, San Juan, Argentina

Description • Aguijón de Abeja is a project of brothers Pablo and Héctor Durigutti, two highly regarded Argentine winemakers. The brand focuses on viticultural regions outside of Mendoza and grape varieties that best represent each area. Delicious and elegant, this medium-bodied red is savory and herbaceous with a mouthwatering acidity that makes you want to take sip after sip. It’s a versatile wine that pairs with steak or roast chicken and would bring out the flavor of such spices as oregano, rosemary and thyme.