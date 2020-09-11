 Skip to main content
  I received this Cosori Air Fryer ($116) as a gift during the pandemic, so technically it’s not a purchase. But I wish I had bought an air fryer long ago after realizing how much we use it. In the morning, we make turkey bacon or chicken sausage in it. For snacks, it heats up any frozen food, like chicken nuggets, with a crispy finish. We’ve used it to make chicken wings and french fries and reheat leftovers. (Aisha Sultan)

