Jackson Center, Ohio; free; airstream.com/company/factory-tour/
While some factory tours opt for an abbreviated glimpse of the production process, this is not the case at Airstream’s in-depth, two-hour tour. Visitors walk among every element of the production cycle, often interacting with the technicians assembling the trailers by hand. Hearing and eye protection is required and provided, and open-toed shoes are not allowed, but thousands of rivets and huge sheets of aircraft-grade aluminum will never be more interesting.